Penn Station commuters cope with continued service disruptions

While track repairs are going on at New York’s Penn Station, riders with NJ Transit and LIRR are going to continue to see service changes.

The disruptions are not as big as they were during last year's so-called “Summer of Hell,” but they are expected to last until May.

The two-month summertime repair project targeted one area of the station, where numerous tracks crisscross into 21 platforms.

This time, Amtrak is replacing two tracks and will also do work in an area where Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road trains are shifted to Sunnyside Yards in Queens.

On Thursday, Amtrak overhead wire problems caused delays to train service in and out of New York’s Penn Station during the morning commute, causing frustration and chaos for riders.

PIX11 was told there was a power issue, but it was quickly resolved.

In New Jersey, Governor-elect Phil Murphy is looking to make an impact for commuters — he's already asking for the resignation of top NJ Transit officials.

This round of repairs is expected to last through May. With the winter weather and rain, commuters say May can’t come fast enough.