What started out as a peaceful immigration rally, ended in arrests of more than a dozen people, including two City Council Members.

The rally occurred in response to an immigration rights activist’s detainment by the Immigration Customs Enforcement.

NYC Council member Jumaane Williams, one of the two council members arrested, was released, but he continues to speak about Ravi Ragbir’s detainment, police response, and Trump’s recent vulgar comments.