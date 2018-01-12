Neighbors suggest changes for traffic problems on the Lower East Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cars, bikes and pedestrians intersect along New York City streets.

Add in beeping horns, arguments and traffic back-ups. People who live near busy intersections have heard enough.

Neighbors on the Lower East Side organized a meeting with Grand Street Democrats, elected officials and the NYC Department of Transportation.

The corner of Grand Street and Clinton Street has come to represent the problems in the area and others in the city.

Drivers line up to get on the Williamsburg Bridge. New businesses and residential towers are being built.

The city has made changes to traffic patters and promises to work with neighbors on additional changes. Those could include changing the direction of travel on some streets. District Leaders called for more traffic enforcement and a review of truck loading areas.