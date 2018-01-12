MTA to hold public hearings on L train shutdown
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) will hold public hearings regarding the L train shutdown.
Representatives will provide riders with critical information about alternative travel options they can utilize during the 15 months in which the Canarsie Tunnel will be closed for major repairs beginning April 2019.
MTA New York City Transit personnel will preview measures the agency will take to help move the roughly 225,000 customers who travel through the tunnel each weekday, as well as the 50,000 riders who use the train just within Manhattan.
NYC DOT will discuss its proposed street improvements to support travel alternatives during the closure. Changes will include HOV restrictions on the Williamsburg Bridge, the addition of Select Bus Service to a new 14th Street busway, along with new protected bike lanes and bus lanes throughout the affected Manhattan and Brooklyn neighborhoods.
Customers are strongly encouraged to attend and participate in the meetings, which are open to the public. Attendees may arrive at any time during the meetings.
The Canarsie Tunnel was one of nine underwater tunnels that flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, all of which required extensive rehabilitation and repair.
The scheduled 15-month closure of the Canarsie Tunnel’s two tubes begins in April 2019.
The open houses will take place on the following dates:
- Wednesday, January 24, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m: East Williamsburg
Progress High School
850 Grand Street, Brooklyn
To get to the event, take the L to Grand Street or use any of the following bus lines: Q54, Q59, B43.
- Wednesday, January 31, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m.: Manhattan Eastside
14th Street Y
344 East 14th Street, New York
To get to the event, take the to 1 Av or the to 14 St-Union Sq or use any of the following bus lines: M14A, M14D, M15, M15SBS, M101, M102, M103
- Thursday, February 8, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m: Williamsburg
Williamsburg Community Center
195 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn
To get to the event, take L to Montrose Av or use any of the following bus lines: Q54, Q59, B24, B43, B48, B60
- Wednesday, February 14, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m: Manhattan Westside
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
328 West 14th Street, New York
To get to the event, take to 14 St Union Square or the 8 Av or use any of the following bus lines M11, M12, M14A, M14D, M20