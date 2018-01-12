× MTA to hold public hearings on L train shutdown

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) will hold public hearings regarding the L train shutdown.

Representatives will provide riders with critical information about alternative travel options they can utilize during the 15 months in which the Canarsie Tunnel will be closed for major repairs beginning April 2019.

MTA New York City Transit personnel will preview measures the agency will take to help move the roughly 225,000 customers who travel through the tunnel each weekday, as well as the 50,000 riders who use the train just within Manhattan.

NYC DOT will discuss its proposed street improvements to support travel alternatives during the closure. Changes will include HOV restrictions on the Williamsburg Bridge, the addition of Select Bus Service to a new 14th Street busway, along with new protected bike lanes and bus lanes throughout the affected Manhattan and Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Customers are strongly encouraged to attend and participate in the meetings, which are open to the public. Attendees may arrive at any time during the meetings.

The Canarsie Tunnel was one of nine underwater tunnels that flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, all of which required extensive rehabilitation and repair.

The scheduled 15-month closure of the Canarsie Tunnel’s two tubes begins in April 2019.

The open houses will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m: East Williamsburg

Progress High School

850 Grand Street, Brooklyn

To get to the event, take the L to Grand Street or use any of the following bus lines: Q54, Q59, B43.

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m.: Manhattan Eastside

14th Street Y

344 East 14th Street, New York

To get to the event, take the to 1 Av or the to 14 St-Union Sq or use any of the following bus lines: M14A, M14D, M15, M15SBS, M101, M102, M103

Thursday, February 8, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m: Williamsburg

Williamsburg Community Center

195 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn

To get to the event, take L to Montrose Av or use any of the following bus lines: Q54, Q59, B24, B43, B48, B60