More than 50,000 customers in New Jersey without power

NEW JERSEY — Thousands of New Jersey residents woke up with no power Friday morning.

JCP&L and PSE&G reported the widespread outages because of an issue at a JCP&L substation, NJ.com reported.

As of 12 p.m., thousands remain without power. PSE&G, the state’s largest utility, reported a total of more than 41,000 customers without power with more than 19,000 customers affected in Union County, over 6,000 customers without power in Essex County, and under 5,000 customers affected in Bergen County.

By 1:09 p.m., JCP&L reported more than 9,500 customers without power, down from the 16,000 reported earlier JCP&L has no estimate on the time in which power will be restored, the company told PIX11 News.

Shoppers walked into Menlo Park Mall to find stores unlit.

Several schools opened with delays including the Wilson School in Lodi, which opened around 9:30 a.m., according to the school website. County College of Morris had a delayed opening of 9 a.m., NJ.com reported. All Lodi public schools experienced delays with schools opening around 9:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Lodi Police Department.

As of 10:45 a.m, power was restored to all Cranford School. By 11:26 a.m., Gregory Elementary School and Roosevelt Middle School power has been restored, West Orange Schools tweeted out.

PIX11’s Christie Duffy contributed to this report.