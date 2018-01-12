Man tries to pay with counterfeit bill, gets away with bag of Cheetos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man who threatened a store clerk and stole a bag of Cheetos in a Brooklyn bodega last month.

On Dec. 31, an unidentified man entered the deli at 694 Rockaway Ave. and tried to purchase items with a counterfeit $50 bill, police said.

When the store clerk rejected the money, claiming the money was fake, the man displayed a black firearm, said police.

According to authorities he threatened the clerk before taking a bag of Cheetos from the counter and fled the location.

The suspected robber is described as a male in his mid-20s, 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, brown eyes, a close-cut black hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).