From the Bronx to Staten Island, Monica brings heat — and hope — back to NY families

NEW YORK — Glenn Collins, the Tenant Association President of the Redfern Houses in Far Rockaway, says dozens of families are cold, with no heat.

“We’ve had these problems since Sandy. No one is listening,” Collins said.

“Something has to be done right now for these families. We have babies and seniors who are freezing,” said Senator James Sanders.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority now says, “heat is on at Redfern. We have had intermittent outages over the last few days, but we now have a team in the area to monitor 24 hours a day, limiting the impact of any future outages."

Frank Baez served in Vietnam and says he fought for our country. Now, Baez lives in the Wise Towers on the Upper West Side and is fighting the City.

“I’ve been in the jungles of Vietnam but this is ridiculous,” Baez said.

Baez is a Vietnam vet, an amputee in a wheelchair, and says on top of no heat, a pipe burst in his bedroom, where he sleeps. Baez now has heat and NYCHA says they will fix his wall.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Our staff is working 24/7 to combat this extreme cold weather that is causing heat outages city-wide. We must do better to provide residents the safe, warm homes they deserve.”

