Several cops, firefighters hurt in blaze at Queens high-rise apartment

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police officers, firefighters and civilians were injured Friday when a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Far Rockaway, authorities said.

A police sergeant, seven officers and two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation while responding to the blaze, NYPD said. At least five civilians also suffered smoke inhalation.

One of the victims is in critical condition, two are in serious condition and the remaining suffered non-life threatening injuries, FDNY said, without specifying which victims’ injuries were the most severe.

A call came in about 11:30 a.m. about a blaze on the 11th floor of a 13-story building at 88 Shore Front Parkway, fire officials said.

There are 20 units on scene with nearly 80 firefighter battling the blaze, FDNY said.