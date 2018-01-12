Famed Manhattan bar Coogan’s will remain open

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A beloved Manhattan bar that was facing closure due to a massive rent increase has gotten a reprieve.

Coogan’s, open since 1985 on Broadway at West 169th Street, will remain open thanks to a new deal agreement on the lease.

New York Presbyterian Hospital, which is down the block and owns Coogan’s building. They wanted $40,000 more a month.

The closure caused sadness in the community, but things started to look up on Friday.

According to Congressman Adriano Espaillat, the owners of Coogan’s and New York Presbyterian Hospital reached a deal that will allow the bar to stay open. The details of the deal were not released.

This is not a unique story. It’s happened in neighborhoods across New York City. Landlords raise the rent and small businesses are forced to move out.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Broadway star and native son of Upper Manhattan, tweeted about Coogan’s Tuesday night. He wrote, “I love Coogan’s. My stomach hurts from this news.”

On Friday, after things changed and the good news was announced, Miranda went to Coogan’s to celebrate.

Went to Coogan’s to celebrate pic.twitter.com/POrdQvsFs9 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 13, 2018

Patrons have been a cross section of the community. People of all races, religions and ethnicities ate at Coogan’s and talked at Coogan’s.