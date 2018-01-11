YouTube limits relationship with Logan Paul following apparent suicide post

TOKYO — YouTube has removed blogger Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of “Foursome.”

The company said in a statement Thursday that Paul’s new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot.

The video-sharing website addressed the issue on Twitter Tuesday, calling out their lack of communication and their response to Logan Paul’s actions.

“Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what’s going on. Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: “That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness.” We expect more of the creators who build their community on YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again.” https://twitter.com/YouTube/status/950847382958280704

YouTube star Logan Paul earlier announced he was stepping away from posting videos “to reflect” following an outcry when he uploaded images of the body and his reaction to finding it in the forest. Paul also issued an apology for his video, which was also criticized as being tone deaf and self-praising.

taking time to reflect

no vlog for now

see you soon — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2018

YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner, the company says. It issued a “strike” against Paul’s channel for violating its community guidelines after the posting.

The video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul’s YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers.

A storm of criticism followed despite two apologies, with commenters saying Paul seemed disrespectful and that his initial apology was inadequate.

Google Preferred’s advertising program aggregates top YouTube content for advertisers to buy time on.

Following Paul’s video, a petition was made to have his YouTube Channel deleted. “Logan Paul has gotten away with a lot of stuff. He took it way too far this time,” the petition stated. The petition has been signed by almost 500,000 people.