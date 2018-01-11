Teen girl sought in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old inside New Rochelle Dunkin’ Donuts

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Police on Thursday continue to search for the teenage girl accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old during a dispute inside a Dunkin’ Donuts.

The victim, Valeree Schwab, a teenage boy and at least six other teens were in a fight just after noon on Wednesday at the store along North Avenue when another girl allegedly stabbed Schwab in the upper torso, lohud.com reports.

Schwab was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her accused killer fled the scene, officials said.

New Rochelle police have identified the suspected stabber and are on an active search for the teen. They are encouraging her to surrender.

Schwab, 16, was a junior at New Rochelle High School, according to school officials.

"Our hearts go out to all who have been touched by this tragic occurrence," the school stated on its website. "This is a devastating loss for our school community, and our deepest condolences go out to Valeree's family and friends."

Grief counselors will be present at the school beginning Thursday for anyone who needs help following Schwab's death.

Also on Thursday, the school district addressed a social media threat allegedly made against the high school following Schwab’s death.

Administrators and police investigated and found the treat not credible, but extra police will be on campus to ensure everyone’s safety, according to school officials.

“We are aware of a specific alleged threat against New Rochelle High School was circulated on social media. The New Rochelle Police Department, with cooperation from the District, investigated the alleged threat and determined it to be unfounded. Thank you to those who brought the matter to our attention,” the school stated online.