Stop & Shop issues recall on ice cream bars

The Supermarket Company Stop & Shop has issued a recall Wednesday on their brand’s ice cream bars due to a potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The store announced it removed their Store Brand Orange Cream Bars and Ice Cream bars following a recall by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation reporting a possible contamination.
Though Stop & Shop has not received reports of illnesses, they consider this a Class I recall, where eating the food may cause health problems or even death.
List of products:
Stop & Shop Arctic Bars, 12 count
UPC:068826703323
Codes: Best By January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Own Brands Orange Cream Bar, 12 count
UPC:068826703292
Codes: Best By January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Polar Express Variety Pack, 30 count
UPC:007163261369
Codes: Best By January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Customers may return impacted product for a full refund. For additional information, consumers are asked to call Fieldbrook Foods at 1-800-333-0805 ext. 2270