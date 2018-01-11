Overhead wire problems cause delays, cancellations at Penn Station

PENN STATION — Train service into and out of Penn Station New York are experiencing delays following technical problems in Penn Station New York Thursday morning.

Several trains have been subject to 20 minutes and others have been canceled following an Amtrak overhead wire problem, according to the NJ Transit twitter account.

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject up to 20 minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire problem in Penn Station New York. Path is accepting NJT Rail ticket and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and New York 33rd St. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 11, 2018

According to NJ Transit, the Path Train is currently accepting NJT Rail tickets and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and New York 33rd Street.

