NYC councilmen arrested at rally for immigrant rights activist detained by ICE

NEW YORK — Two city councilmen were among more than a dozen people arrested at a Thursday rally for an immigration rights activist who’d been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Council members Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn) and Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan) were out in support of Ravi Ragbir, an undocumented immigration and executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, during their arrest. Sixteen other people were taken into custody.

Ragbir was detained by ICE during a routine check-in with officials. He was removed in an ambulance after his detention by ICE, according to Williams.

Many of the people arrested were trying to block the ambulance from taking Ragbir away. More than 100 activists and politicians were at the rally.

Rodriguez accused the NYPD of putting him into a chokehold during his arrest.

“This is NOT how you treat people who are protesting for Human Rights,” a staffer tweeted on his behalf. “This is NOT what democracy looks like.”

The area is covered extensively by cameras the NYPD will be reviewing surveillance footage to determine what exactly happened, officials said.

New Council Speaker Corey Johnson was also at the rally. He called the actions of NYPD officers and ICE agents “aggressive” and “inappropriate.”

PIX11 has reached out to ICE for comment.