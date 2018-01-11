NJ Transit service suspended into and out of NY Penn Station

NEW JERSEY — Train service on multiple New Jersey Transit lines is suspended into and out of New York Penn Station Thursday because the Portal Bridge is stuck open near Secaucus, the transit agency said.

Service is affected on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan VAlley, Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines as of 11:20 a.m., according to NJ Transit. No estimated time of restoration was given.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken and NJ Transit bus is cross-honoring all rail tickets and passes. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail passes at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.