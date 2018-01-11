New Yorkers urged to get flu shots after child dies from illness

New Yorkers are being urged to get flu shots after a child died during this year’s uptick in reported cases of the illness.

Cases of the flu rose by 37 percent over the pass week. More than 11,000 people have developed the flu this season as of Jan. 6 and about a third of those people have been hospitalized.

“Influenza is a significant threat to public health, and we are strongly encouraging anyone who has not already gotten the flu vaccine to get one immediately,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Zucker said. “Getting vaccinated is not just about protecting yourself, it also protects people around you, including those who are more vulnerable, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.”

All New New Yorkers six months of age and over who have not yet received a flu shot should get vaccinated as soon as possible, Zucker said. Adults aged 65 years and older, people with certain chronic medical conditions, young children and pregnant women are among those at highest risk for serious flu complications