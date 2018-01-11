New York dancers raising money to perform at ‘Blacks in Dance’ conference in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Dance students from Brooklyn and Queens practice 12 hours a day and their hard work has paid off — they have been chosen to perform in Los Angeles, California.

But there’s one major problem. They don't have the money to make the trip.

During winter break, the dancers rehearsed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Their dedication to dance is obvious and is why they were granted a rare opportunity to showcase the talents they’ve nurtured through the Restoration Dance Youth Ensemble in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on a national and international platform.

Instructors Ronald Kevin Brown and Arnell Cabuag tell PIX11 despite being hand selected to perform at the 30th Annual International Association of Blacks in Dance conference in Los Angeles, the group just doesn’t have the money.

The Restoration Dance Youth Ensemble is part of the Youth Art Academy, a non-profit working with city students through afterschool dance and theater programs.

Students audition to take part and maintaining strong grades is an integral part of staying with the group. It’s also why their teachers said these kids deserve to go to L.A. The school hopes to raise money any way they can and has even set up a GoFundMe page.

If you’d like to help the Restoration Dance Youth Ensemble head to L.A., visit this link to help them raise enough money for plane tickets, accommodations, food and costumes.