New Jersey fire departments rescue dog trapped in icy water

MULLICA, N.J. — A dog was rescued by New Jersey fire officials after falling through icy water Wednesday.

The Mullica Township Fire Department and Sweetwater Fire Department Cold Water Rescue Unit responded to a 911 call about their dog falling through a frozen lake along Jackson Road in Mullica, Mullica Township police told PIX11 News.

One member of the fire department took a rowboat onto the ice and pulled the Quincy, the German Shepherd, out of the water.

The police department posted the rescue onto Facebook, commending the fire departments for Quincy’s safe rescue.

It is uncertain as to how the dog got onto the ice, but according to police, the dog and his owner live nearby the frozen lake.