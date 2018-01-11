Meet Dia Simms, the woman behind Sean “Diddy” Combs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—Forbes put his estimated net worth at $820 million in 2017, making him the richest hip hop artist in the U.S.. But as the saying goes, behind every successful man, there stands a woman.

"I oversee all of Combs Enterprises. Sean Combs is our founder and visionary, you may know him as Puff Daddy or Brother Love or Diddy or Sean Combs," Dia Simms said.

Meet Dia Simms. She’s been with Combs Enterprises for 12 years now. First starting out as his executive assistant and diligently working her way up the ladder to president.

"Just the old school basics, come in early, 24 hours getting it done and it’s a very soup to nuts role," Simms explained.

Cherry-picked by Combs himself because of her work ethic, Simms says she’s not intimidated by the mega mogul,but respectful of all he’s accomplished.

"Sean Combs represents the American dream and that’s a dream that's available for everyone," Simms said.

"What's the one thing you’ve learned from Sean Combs?" Tamsen Fadal asked.

"The one thing is truly, truly anything is possible. First time working with Ciroq Vodka, they said we really hope you guys go with 50,000 cases, if you get to 300,000 cases that would be a miracle. And Sean was like no we’re gonna do a million cases at least. To be honest, it was a startling proposition at the time. But we didn’t just do a million we did 2 million cases," Simms added.

Just one example of Sean Combs’ drive to tackle almost impossible dreams and make them happen. And Simms puts herself up to the same tough standards.

"It is important to me to think about whats next, I’m pretty pointed and relentless almost with myself, my Dia Simms quarterly check in," Simms said.

Aside from managing the company’s lifestyle brands, she’s most proud of the charter school Combs launched in Harlem a year ago, called Capital Prep.

"We have seen these phenomenal children go from 3 years behind to some of them 1 grade behind in just one year. If this is possible we have to do this more often," Simms revealed.

Opportunities like the one she’s had working beside one of the most successful businessmen in the U.S..

"I love just being on a team that’s so focused on winning but not in a selfish way, how are we learning," Simms added.