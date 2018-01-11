Man sought after robbing woman, young child in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE — Police are searching for the man who mugged an 81-year-old woman and snatched money out of a 4-year-old girl’s hands in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

The man approached an 81-year-old woman at a post office on 68th Street and Columbus Avenue and knocked her down and took her purse before fleeing, police said. The woman’s purse contained money, her phone, and medications.

The man ran to a nearby Chase Bank on 70th Street and Broadway. As he was dumping out the contents of the purse, he struck again — targeting a 4-year-old girl.

A woman was withdrawing money out of the ATM and as her 4-year-old daughter removed the money out the machine, the man came right behind and snatched about $300 out of the girl’s hand along with her glove before running away, police said.

The robber got away with almost $400 in cash, a phone, and the woman's medications.

The man is described to be about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches and was last seen wearing a green flight jacket.

