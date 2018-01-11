Man snatches cash out of 4-year-old girl’s hand at Manhattan ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 4-year-old girl at an ATM with her mother and infant sister was terrified when a man ran up and snatched $300 from her hand.

Her 37-year-old mother had just withdrawn the cash from a Chase Bank on Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. The man ran off the money and the girl's glove.

"To go after a child, I mean, that's just unacceptable," the girl's mother said. "She's now afraid that he's going to come back to steal the other glove."

Just 10 minutes before stealing the cash from the 4-year-old girl, he shoved an 81-year-old grandmother to the floor at a nearby post office and grabbed her bag.

"He took my pocketbook so quick and left," the woman said.

She suffered bruising and pain to her back and left wrist. Her bag had $65, a cell phone, keys and her asthma inhaler inside.

"He's no good," she said. "He shouldn't do things like that because he must have a mother."

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He's in his early 20s and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a green flight jacket, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).