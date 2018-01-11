Heavy rain, wind to pound New York area Friday and into the weekend

Southerly winds have developed across the region within the last 24 hours. As a result, temperatures soared to the low 50s in the city, but a price will come along with the warmth. A storm system bringing a lot of rain will cross through Friday into Saturday..

Flood Watches have been issued for areas north of the city. A combination of heavy rain and the mild temperatures that could cause ice jams brings the risk of flooding for parts of the region. The winds could also become gusty at times generally south of the city. A Wind Advisory have been issued for Ocean and Monmouth during Friday morning as winds could gust to over 45 mph at times.

Showers will slowly move in overnight on Thursday as the system gets underway. The persistent southerly flow will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 through the night.

The rain will continue to be on and off through the day on Friday, but it could become heavy at times as several waves of low pressure slides across the region. This will continue through Friday night before tapering off on Saturday morning.

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will soar to around 60 on Friday. We may still be in the 50s on Saturday morning, but then the front will pass and temperatures will drop sharply during the day. By Saturday evening, the thermometer may read the lower 30s with 20s possible by Sunday morning.

For that reason, some spots well north may end as a bit of snow as the system departs early Saturday morning.

Winter returns by Sunday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s during the day. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

Further down the road, a clipper system will cross through Tuesday. With cold air in place, there is a potential of light snow across the region. More details on this as go through the weekend.