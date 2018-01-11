Driver arrested in Queens hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old woman

FLUSHING, Queens — Police have arrested the driver of the deadly hit-and-run that killed a 77-year-old woman in Queens.

Geum Min, 58, was arrested and charged early Thursday in connection to Jum Sum Yim’s death.

Yim, 77, was walking home from mass Wednesday morning when she was struck and killed along Parsons Boulevard in Flushing by Min. She fled the scene.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Yim’s was described as a woman who lived her religious faith and that she became a victim of a roadway full of drivers ignoring traffic laws.

Min faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle with failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care.