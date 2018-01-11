Brooklyn mother-to-be needs heat, admits going to dangerous lengths to stay warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A frustrated Brooklyn father of three hasn’t had heat in the Ralph Avenue Houses in weeks.

Travis Pratt's wife is five months pregnant.

“I’m tired of being cold," Pratt said. "It’s basically like manslaughter. My wife is pregnant and we have little ones in there who are freezing."

"I want a change for my children,” said his pregnant wife, loredona Joseph, who sleeps with her children cuddled under comforters. But it's not enough.

Like many other families without it, they have resorted to turning the oven and stove on to keep warm — something they know is dangerous.

"We don't have a choice," Joseph said. "It's the same as if we were sleeping outside."

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff are making repairs now. We must do better to provide our residents the safe and clean homes they deserve. This is unacceptable.”

