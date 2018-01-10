Three shot after gunman opens fire at Brooklyn bodega: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Three people, including a teenager, were injured after a gunman opened fire in a Brooklyn bodega Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the D&G Deli Grocery on 71 Division Ave. in Williamsburg around 7:10 p.m., police said.

An 18-year-old teen was shot in the chest and a 46-year-old man was shot in the back, police said, they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 58-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm.

The gunman fled the scene after the shots were fired.

The shooter is described as a man last seen with a black jacket, and police said they are looking into a possible second person in connection to the shooting.

