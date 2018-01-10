Teen fights off gun-wielding man who tried to steal his coat in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A teenager fought off a gun-wielding man after the attacker tried to steal his coat.

The 16-year-old victim was walking on 61st Street Tuesday morning when a man approached him from behind, displayed a gun and demanded the teen’s jacket, police said. The attacker was wearing a coat at the time of the incident.

They fought when the teen refused to hand over his coat, officials said. The attacker repeatedly hit the teen with the gun, causing lacerations to the teen’s face and head.

He fled on 61st Street empty handed.

No arrests have been made and police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).