Police search for person who broke into 57 cars in Queens

QUEENS — Police are searching for the person they say damaged 57 cars in Queens.

Since Dec. 23, police have responded to reports about a series of incidents where cars were found with broken windows along the vicinities of Myrtle to Flushing avenues and Forest to Cypress avenues.

Of the 57 incidents involved, 56 of the cars had Taxi and Limousine Commission license plates, police said. In six of the incidents, credit cards and electronics were removed from the vehicles.

Surveillance video shows the suspected vandal exiting a light-colored sedan and approaching a 2017 Toyota Camry with a TLC license plate. The individual is also seen breaking the rear driver-side window with an unknown object.

