PIX11’s Monica Morales gets heat fixed for Staten Island family within 5 minutes

STATEN ISLAND — Cindy and Steve Gallo say their apartment complex on Gadson Place on Staten Island hasn’t had heat in days.

“I call the super and he doesn’t come and he doesn’t help me," Gallo said. "We are freezing."

PIX11 News reached out to their management office at Hartman Village.

“We will go to the apartment and we are going to fix it in five minutes,” said Marlene the Manager. Just as promised, a crew was in Gallo’s home, four and half minutes later.

The Gallos now have heat.

