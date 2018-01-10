PIX11 honors local first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Plainfield, N.J. - The PIX11 Morning News kicked off their new weekly series, PIX11 Honors, paying tribute to the many first responders in the tri-state area.

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo visited the North Plainfield Fire Department in New Jersey where Lt. TJ McDonald cooked up breakfast for the house and spoke about what he enjoys most about being a firefighter and EMS member.

Captain Robert Beattie highlighted their involvement with Operation Warm, which provides brand new coats for kids in need, and spoke with preschoolers and kindergarteners from The Giving Nest about fire safety.

Det. Albert “Tito” Domizi of the North Plainfield Police Department highlighted the force's Police Youth Academy.

The weeklong summer program offers students a first hand look into the many aspects of law enforcement.

