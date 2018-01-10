NY, NJ want Trump administration to exempt states from offshore drilling

Governors Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie want the Trump administration to exempt New York and New Jersey from plans to expand offshore oil drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic and Pacific oceans.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s drilling plan would open 90 percent of the nation’s offshore reserves to development by private companies. His plan was quickly met with bipartisan opposition from leaders on both coasts. Zinke said Tuesday that allow oil drilling would not be allowed off the coast of Florida. Christie, a Trump ally, hopes to get a similar exemption,

“For eight years, the Governor has been steadfastly opposed to drilling off the New Jersey coast,” Christie’s press secretary Brian Murphy said. “He remains so today. If exceptions are being made for other states, the Governor will certainly pursue the same type of exception for New Jersey.”

Cuomo tweeted about his opposition to drilling off New York’s coast shortly after the exemption for Florida was announced.

“New York doesn’t want drilling off our coast either,” he tweeted Where do we sign up for a waiver @SecretaryZinke?”

The offshore drilling plan has also been met by fierce opposition by environmental groups, who say it would impose “severe and unacceptable harm” to oceans.

“These ocean waters are not President Trump’s personal playground,” a coalition of more than 60 environmental groups said in a statement. “They belong to all Americans and the public wants them preserved and protected, not sold off to multinational oil companies.”