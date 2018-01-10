Man accused of sexually assaulting 64-year-old woman in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man accused of raping and robbing a 64-year-old woman in the Bronx Monday evening.

A man followed the victim, who uses a walker to get around, for about 40 minutes around the neighborhood before she went into her apartment building in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in Norwood around 6:30 p.m., police said.

According to police, the man was lurking behind her as she was checking her mail, and followed her into the elevator. As the victim was going into her apartment, the man pushed her in, threatening her with a gun and raped her, police said.

About $250 was also stolen from the woman, police said.

She was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises.

The man is described to be 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches with a mustache at the time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).