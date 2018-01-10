Jerry Springer is an opera in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jerry Springer has been producing television for decades.

On his show, people talk about their lives. They try to work it out and sometimes they argue.

It has inspired an opera and now it will be performed Off-Broadway.

The New Group is producing "Jerry Springer: The Opera" at the Pershing Square Signature Center on 42nd Street. Previews begin on January 23rd.

Some performers appeared at Works & Process at the Guggenheim. For 30 years, the program at the theatre has showcased the performing arts.