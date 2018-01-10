Teen stabbed, critically injured during fight at New Rochelle Dunkin Donuts

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A teen was stabbed during an argument at a Dunkin Donuts Wednesday afternoon, police said.

She and another teen had argued just after noon, officials said. A Dunkin Donuts employee told police the alleged stabber had fled the scene.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. She was rushed to the hospital.

No identifying information is available. Police have not yet made any arrests.

