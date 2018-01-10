Father finds son dead and suffering head trauma in Bronx home: police

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A father discovered his son, who had suffered head trauma, dead in his Bronx home, police said Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a 911 call of an “aided male” in a home on East 178 Street between Vyse Avenue and Julio Torres Place Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

A father had found his son, identified as Aaron Bonnett, unconscious and unresponsive in the home, police said.

Bonnett, 31, lived at the residence and apparently suffered head trauma, according to police.

EMS responded and pronounced Bonnett dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not been determined.