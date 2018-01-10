Arrest made in rape of 64-year-old woman in the Bronx

NORWOOD, the Bronx — An arrest has been made in the rape of a 64-year-old woman who was using a walker in the Bronx earlier this week.

Unga Smith, 40, of Waters Street, the Bronx, was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with rape, robbery, burglary, criminal sex act, sex abuse.

On Monday, police say the man followed the victim, who uses a walker to get around, for about 40 minutes around the neighborhood before she went into an apartment building in the area of East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in Norwood.

The man allegedly lurked behind her as she was checking her mail, and followed her into the elevator.

As the victim was going into her apartment, the man pushed her in, threatened her with a gun and raped her, police said.

About $250 was also stolen from the woman, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises.

“I’m doing as well as can be,” she told PIX11.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).