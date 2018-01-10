ACS unveils new initiative to protect kids from abuse, violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Administration for Children's Services continues to announce changes to how the agency operates, following the high profile deaths of several New York City children.

ACS Commissioner David Hansell spoke to PIX11 News Wednesday after he announced a new domestic violence protocol Tuesday at the ACS headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

Families working with ACS, receiving support services, would be evaluated. And if needed, ACS investigative consultants would assist in the case. The goal, according to Commissioner David Hansell, is to stop domestic abuse. Often times domestic abuse and child abuse go hand and hand.

In this new protocol the consultants, who are retired NYPD detectives, would work with case workers and other ACS employees.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, call the New York State Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment: 1-800-342-3720.