77-year-old woman struck, killed in hit-and-run in Queens: police

FLUSHING, Queens — A woman was killed after a hit-and-run in Queens Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officials found a woman unconscious and unresponsive on the street along Parsons Boulevard between 32nd and 33rd Street in Flushing around 8 a.m.

According to investigators, the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It is unknown as to what time she was hit by the vehicle.

