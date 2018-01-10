New mom Serena Williams opens up about medical scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serena Williams is opening up about motherhood and a terrifying medical scare after giving birth to her daughter in September.

Williams is on the cover of Vogue’s February issue. The tennis superstar told the magazine that despite her easy pregnancy, she had to have an emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped during contractions. And while the surgery went smoothly, the six days after proved to be a nightmare.

Williams had a pulmonary embolism, or blood clots in her lungs. Coughing also caused her C-section wound to open, leading to more surgeries. And when she finally returned home, she was bedridden for six weeks.

Williams also told Vogue about her first few months of motherhood, confessing, “No one talks about the low moments—the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times.” Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, added that, “the feeling of not being able to help made [motherhood] even harder.”

But the 36-year-old gushed about this next chapter, saying that when she looks at her daughter, “I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over.”

Another goal she still has? Winning more Grand Slams. She currently has 23 Grand Slam titles, but wants to break the record and win 25 Grand Slam victories. She plans to return to the professional court in March.