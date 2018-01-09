Woman’s wounds were self inflicted in Staten Island acid incident: Police

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A woman in Staten Island who reported that a stranger sprayed her with acid was found to have self-inflicted injuries.

She suffered second-degree burns to her face and scalp after the Monday incident, police said. The woman, 52, told police to she’d been walking on Woodrow Road near Carlton Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unidentified woman.

The women told police her attacker asked if she had a cigarette or money and what time it was, sprayed her with the substance and fled on a bicycle, police said.

Police now say this never happened.

“The injuries were self inflicted and there is no perpetrator,” police said. “There is no threat to the public.”

