Trump says he would beat Oprah, but doubts she will run for president in 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest, but says: “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Trump spoke Tuesday at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration. He said “Oprah would be a lot of fun.”

The president added that he appeared on one of her final shows and said he knows her “very well,” and he doesn’t think she’ll run.

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, which has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.

Tuesday morning, Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, downplayed any suggestion that Winfrey might run for president.

King, a CBS host, says that Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid in 2020, but that after a long conversation with her friend the night before, she doesn’t see it happening.

King said: “She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

She added, “You always have the right to change her mind.”