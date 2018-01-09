Subways bypassing Rockefeller Center because of FDNY activity

MANHATTAN — Subways were delayed and briefly bypassed Rockefeller Center after reports of smoke, officials said Tuesday.

The D, F and M trains bypassed 47-50 Sts/Rockefeller Ctr in both directions, according to MTA tweets around 12:20 p.m. Delays were also expected on the A and C trains.

Trains resumed stopped at Rockefeller by 1:10 p.m.

Southbound D trains are now stopping along the A line from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Jay St-MetroTech and then over the F line to Coney Island-Stilwell Av because of the FDNY activity, the MTA tweeted at that time.

Smoke was reported at West 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, according to FDNY. At the time, FDNY officials said there was no known activity at Rockefeller Center.

However, multiple people who work at Rockefeller Center told PIX11 they received messages about smoke near the subway, and several tweets indicated a smoke condition at Rockefeller.