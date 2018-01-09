Student allegedly slashes classmate at all-girl school in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — A teen allegedly slashed her classmate during a fight at an all-girl school in Queens Tuesday, police said.
Shortly after 12 p.m., the pair of students began to argue in the media room at Young Women’s Leadership School of Queens.
A 17-year-old pulled out a kitchen knife and slashed an 18-year-old in her forehead, ear and eye, police said.
The knife has been recovered by officers.
The suspected attacker has been taken into custody, while the victim was brought to a hospital for treatment.
PIX11 News has reached out to the city’s Department of Education for further comment on the incident.
