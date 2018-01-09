Stranger burns woman’s face with chemical spray on Staten Island: police

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A woman in Staten Island has second degree burns to her face and scalp after a stranger sprayed her with an unknown chemical substance on Monday, police said.

The victim, 52, was walking on Woodrow Road near Carlton Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unidentified woman, according to police. Police said the woman asked the victim if she had a cigarette or money and what time it was. She then grabbed the victim, spun her around, sprayed her with the substance and fled on a bicycle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for burns.

Police do not yet know what the victim was sprayed with and have categorized it as a caustic liquid that caused burns.

Cops are searching for the woman behind the attack, who is believed to be about 40 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).