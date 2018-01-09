Police looking for man who allegedly raped 64-year-old woman in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWOOD, The Bronx — Police are looking for a man who allegedly pushed a woman into her apartment and raped her.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect followed the 64-year-old woman into her residential apartment building in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue. He then pushed her inside and sexually assaulted her.

EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches, medium complexion, with mustache.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.