Parents angry Transportation Department hasn’t done more to make intersection near Queens school safe

WOODSIDE, Queens — Parents at P. S. 11 in Queens are calling for pedestrian safety measures along Skillman Avenue. Students who need to cross Skillman at 54th Street have to do so without a cross walk or stop sign.

"This is a new entrance to the school," mom Sara Howell said. “Now there’s hundreds of kids leaving from this entrance and there’s nothing to get them across the street safely.”

Parents held a press conference with City Councilman Jimmy van Bramer Tuesday afternoon calling on the city to make changes.

The Department of Transportation said in a statement to PIX11, “following several meetings with PS11, the PTA, the community board and Council Member Van Bramer’s office, DOT is reviewing this location for a signal or all-way stop sign. DOT is working with the council member’s office and the community board to select a new date for a community meeting on this project.”