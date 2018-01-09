Man slashed in face while riding subway in Manhattan: police

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan — A man was slashed in the face while riding a subway in Manhattan early Tuesday, according to police.

The 26-year-old was sleeping on a train near the Spring Street Station in Lower Manhattan when he was jostled by another man, police said.

The two began to fight, and the victim was slashed in the face, according to police.

The victim has been hospitalized.

