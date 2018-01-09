Man kidnaps teenage ex-girlfriend, keeps her in Long Island home for days: Police

UNIONDALE, NY — A Long Island man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and kept her in his home for three days, police said.

The 19-year-old girl spotted Michael Villanueva, 23, as he forced her dog into his Toyota, officials said. She jumped into the car in an attempt to get her dog back.

Villanueva drove away with his ex-girlfriend and her dog still inside his car, police said. He grabbed the victim’s cellphone after she attempted to call 911.

The teenage victim was kept locked in Villanueva’s home for three days, police said. On Jan. 8, Villanueva let his ex-girlfriend use his phone so she could call her parents, who then called 911.

Police rushed to Villanueva’s home, but he and his ex-girlfriend were gone. They were later found at a home in Amityville.

Villanueva was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, grand larceny and criminal contempt. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 10.

His ex-girlfriend was not injured.