Man assaulted on N train in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — The NYPD is searching for a man in connection to an assault that took place on the N train in the Astoria section of Queens on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The altercation began as a verbal argument between two men on a southbound N train at the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station at about 10:50 p.m., police said. The confrontation escalated and one of the men punched the other in the head and face and cut his forehead with an unknown object as the train pulled into the Astoria Boulevard subway station, according to police.

Police said the victim, 59, suffered pain and swelling and was taken to a hospital.

The NYPD is searching for the man captured on surveillance cameras. He is described as being in his mid to late 20's, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, t-shirt and a military style book bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).</em