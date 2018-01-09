LI woman who suffocated newborn, stuffed body in bag sentenced to 8 years

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Long Island college student who admitted to smothering her newborn daughter after a hidden pregnancy has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sharon Seudat was sentenced Monday in court in Mineola, crying while she voiced her regret for her actions.

The 22-year-old could have faced 25 years to life in prison if she were convicted of murder at trial, Newsday reports. She instead pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Seudat previously admitted that in March 2016 she wrapped the newborn in sheets and blankets, placed her hand over the baby’s mouth and then put her body in a garbage bag.

Officers that day responded to woman’s home on Walnut Street in Glen Head to find her bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors determined she had just given childbirth.

Detective Capt. John Azzata said Seudat, who hid the pregnancy from her parents, initially denied giving birth.

Investigators returned to the home to find the baby’s lifeless body in a black plastic bag on the back deck. Azzata said the child was born alive and was suffocated.

Seudat faces five years of post-release supervision after her prison sentence.