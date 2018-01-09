FDNY responds to water main break near SUNY Downstate

EAST FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN — Emergency crews are responding to a water main break Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn, authorities said.
The incident was unfolding at 337 Lenox Road, a multi-story building not far from SUNY Downstate Medical Center. It does not appear that the leak is connected to the hospital.
A daycare and the apartments above it have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.
40.654593 -73.948405